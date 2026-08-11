Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to $189 on Amazon
Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 just dropped to $189 on Amazon, a sweet $40 off, ahead of the Made by Google launch event.
These earbuds are catching eyes for their top-notch noise cancelation and battery life, making them a solid pick for Android fans who want great sound without breaking the bank.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 adaptive ANC
The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 use Google's Tensor chip and Silent Seal 2.0 tech, which blocks out twice as much noise as before. They also adapt to your surroundings automatically, so you don't have to fiddle with settings.
With up to 8 hours of listening, with the case extending total use to 30 hours, and a comfy twist-to-fit design that stays put during workouts or long days, they're built for all-day use.
And if you care about sound quality, there's spatial audio with head tracking for an immersive vibe.