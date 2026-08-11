Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to $189 on Amazon

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 use Google's Tensor chip and Silent Seal 2.0 tech, which blocks out twice as much noise as before. They also adapt to your surroundings automatically, so you don't have to fiddle with settings.

With up to 8 hours of listening, with the case extending total use to 30 hours, and a comfy twist-to-fit design that stays put during workouts or long days, they're built for all-day use.

And if you care about sound quality, there's spatial audio with head tracking for an immersive vibe.