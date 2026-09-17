Google says some Pixel phones were hacked
What's the story
Google has confirmed that a vulnerability in the software of its Pixel smartphones was exploited in targeted cyberattacks. The issue was found within the modem of Pixel devices, an integral component that enables internet connectivity. The company has since released a patch for the deviecs to fix this security flaw.
Exploitation details
Attackers could have accessed sensitive data
The vulnerability in question could be exploited to gain unauthorized access to data on a Pixel phone.
This is known as privilege escalation, where an attacker can bypass the security measures of the modem and access other parts of the device's data.
The bug could be used in a "zero-click" attack, meaning no interaction from the phone owner was required for exploitation.
Information gap
Information on attackers remains undisclosed
Google has not revealed who was behind the exploitation of this bug or how it was done.
This lack of information is not unusual, as bugs like these are often exploited by surveillance vendors.
These are companies that develop spyware and sell access to their data-stealing software to governments and law enforcement agencies.
Vulnerability classification
CISA's warning on the vulnerability
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has classified CVE-2026-58704 as a "known exploited vulnerability."
They said, "this type of vulnerability is a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and poses significant risks to the federal enterprise."
This classification emphasizes the potential threat posed by such vulnerabilities in modern technology.
Security update
Google releases patch for exploited bug
Google has addressed the CVE-2026-58704 vulnerability in its September 2026 security update.
The company released a statement saying, "There are indications that CVE-2026-58704 may be under limited, targeted exploitation."
This means that while the bug was exploited in some cases, it wasn't a widespread issue affecting all Pixel users.