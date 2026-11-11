Google Pixel Tag goes on sale
What's the story
Google's latest product in the tracking space, the Pixel Tag, is now up for grabs. The device was first unveiled in August and works with Google's tracking network and the Find Hub app. Priced at $29.99 per unit or $99.99 for a four-pack, the Pixel Tag competes directly with Apple's AirTag 2 in terms of pricing and functionality.
Design details
Design and build quality
Weighing just 0.4 ounces, the Pixel Tag is lighter than Apple's AirTag 2. Its oblong shape is longer but thinner than its Apple counterpart.
However, unlike the AirTag, it doesn't come with a hole for attaching to keys or luggage. But you can use accessories to easily attach it to things you want to track.
Special features
Key features of the Pixel Tag
The Pixel Tag has a button to play a sound when you misplace your phone, unlike Apple's AirTags.
Google claims that the device can last over a year on one CR2032 coin battery.
It also has an IP67 rating, making it dustproof and resistant to minor water exposure.
The tracker supports ultra wideband (UWB) technology and Channel Sounding via Bluetooth 6.0 for enhanced tracking capabilities.
User compatibility
Device requirements for using Pixel Tag
The Pixel Tag works with Android 9 or later smartphones. However, to use Find Hub's advanced locating features, you need a device that has a UWB chip or supports Bluetooth 6.0.
This way, Android phones with a UWB chip can show the exact distance and direction to the Pixel Tag in the Find Hub app when you're close enough to it, while Bluetooth 6.0 devices can show distance only.