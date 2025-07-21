Google Pixel Watch 4 debuts with advanced health tracking features

The display hits a super-bright 3,000 nits—on par with top competitors—and runs on the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip plus a new M55 co-processor for better AI. Fitbit Premium users get AI-powered Run Recommendations and detailed running stats.

Competes with Galaxy Watch8 and Apple Watch Ultra2

Starting at €399 (about ₹40,100) for Wi-Fi (41mm) and up to €549 (₹55,000) for LTE (45mm), the Pixel Watch 4 is clearly gunning for the Galaxy Watch8 and Apple Watch Ultra2 crowd.

If you're into accurate health tracking or want smart workout tips right from your wrist, this could be worth checking out.