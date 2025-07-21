Google Pixel Watch 4 debuts with advanced health tracking features
Google's Pixel Watch 4 is landing on August 20, alongside the new Pixel 10 phones.
The watch brings a fresh Workout Builder for personalized strength routines, smarter swimming and cycling tracking, and can auto-detect over 40 sports.
It comes in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—with bigger batteries, slimmer bezels, and easier repairs.
Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip powers the watch
The display hits a super-bright 3,000 nits—on par with top competitors—and runs on the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip plus a new M55 co-processor for better AI.
Fitbit Premium users get AI-powered Run Recommendations and detailed running stats.
Competes with Galaxy Watch8 and Apple Watch Ultra2
Starting at €399 (about ₹40,100) for Wi-Fi (41mm) and up to €549 (₹55,000) for LTE (45mm), the Pixel Watch 4 is clearly gunning for the Galaxy Watch8 and Apple Watch Ultra2 crowd.
If you're into accurate health tracking or want smart workout tips right from your wrist, this could be worth checking out.