New app KringP connects brands, influencers for affordable marketing
KringP is a new app aiming to make influencer marketing easier and more affordable for Indian businesses.
Instead of going through pricey agencies, brands can now connect directly with digital creators using the app, which is available on both iOS and Android.
Influencer marketing made easy
Businesses can search for influencers by niche, location, or engagement stats, making it simple to find the right fit.
Creators—no matter their follower count—can show off their insights and manage deals all in one place.
Plus, KringP offers a "Talk to a Counselor" feature so creators can easily reach out to mental health experts if they need support.