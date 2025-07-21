Meta refuses to sign EU's voluntary AI code

Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just announced it won't sign the European Union's voluntary AI code of practice. Joel Kaplan, Meta's global affairs chief, said the EU is taking the wrong approach with this code and that it could actually slow down progress in AI.

Kaplan's concerns about the code Kaplan explained that the EU's code creates legal headaches for developers and goes beyond what the upcoming AI Act requires.

He worries these extra rules might make it harder to build and launch advanced AI in Europe.

Law kicks in August 2 The new law kicks in August 2 and asks all AI providers to be transparent, follow copyright rules, and manage risks.

Signing the voluntary code means less regulatory hassle—but more than 40 big European companies have already asked for a two-year delay because things feel so uncertain.