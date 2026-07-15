This is what the Pixel Watch 5 will look like
What's the story
Ahead of Google's launch event next month, a new leak has revealed the design and finishes of the upcoming Pixel Watch 5. The leak, shared with The Tide Chart by tipster OnLeaks, shows the watch in four different case finishes: Dark Anthracite (black), Natural Silver (polished silver), Warm Gold (yellow gold), and Pyrite (duskier gold). Each finish is paired with a unique band color for added style.
Design details
Band colors and combinations
The leaked images show the Dark Anthracite finish with a black band, Natural Silver with a light blue band, Warm Gold with a coral band, and Pyrite with a green band.
These color combinations match those seen in early listings for the Pixel 11 on Amazon.
However, it's worth noting that all four finishes seem to be available with the smaller 41mm variant, while the larger 45mm version does not include the Warm Gold option.
Design continuity
Price hike expected
Apart from the new color options, the design of the Pixel Watch 5 doesn't seem to have changed much from its predecessor.
The leaked images show a round watch face, domed display, and a crown on the side.
There are rumors that Google might hike the price of this new model. The base 41mm model could see an increase from $349 to $399, while the larger 45mm variant could go up from $399 to $429.