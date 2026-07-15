This is what the Pixel Watch 5 will look like

The leaked images show the Dark Anthracite finish with a black band, Natural Silver with a light blue band, Warm Gold with a coral band, and Pyrite with a green band.

These color combinations match those seen in early listings for the Pixel 11 on Amazon.

However, it's worth noting that all four finishes seem to be available with the smaller 41mm variant, while the larger 45mm version does not include the Warm Gold option.