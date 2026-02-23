Google Play app leak exposed 12TB of user content
Security researchers just found a big data leak in some popular AI apps on the Google Play Store.
One app, Video AI Art Generator & Maker, accidentally exposed over 1.5 million images and 385,000 videos—more than 12TB of user content—because its cloud storage wasn't set up securely.
The app had over half a million downloads before it was pulled down.
Another app leaked sensitive KYC data
Turns out another app from the same developer, IDMerit, also leaked sensitive KYC (identity verification) data from users in the US and at least 25 other countries.
Researchers say this kind of problem is pretty common: about 72% of similar apps had security gaps like this.
The developer has now secured the exposed data, but experts recommend double-checking an app's reputation and being careful about sharing personal info online.