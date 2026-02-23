Google Play app leak exposed 12TB of user content

Another app leaked sensitive KYC data

Turns out another app from the same developer, IDMerit, also leaked sensitive KYC (identity verification) data from users in the US and at least 25 other countries.

Researchers say this kind of problem is pretty common: about 72% of similar apps had security gaps like this.

The developer has now secured the exposed data, but experts recommend double-checking an app's reputation and being careful about sharing personal info online.