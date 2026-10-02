Google Play debuts Play Fest with sweepstakes and discounts
Technology
Google Play is launching its first-ever Play Fest from October 13-19, 2026.
For one week, you can score major discounts on apps, games, books, and devices.
The spotlight is on the Play Fest Sweepstakes: use your Play Points for a shot at exclusive merch and even tickets to top sports events.
Play Points boosts and gaming leagues
Expect special deals on select gift cards (while they last), plus boosted ways to earn Play Points, including daily purchase bonuses and a massive 15x points boost on book buys from October 16-18.
Gamers can jump into leagues for titles like Angry Birds 2 and Free Fire to compete globally for prizes.
If you're a Play Pass member, double points and extra boosts start as early as October 8!