Google Play now auto-opens apps after installation
Google just dropped a handy "Auto-Open" feature on the Play Store.
Now, after you install an app, it can launch itself automatically—no more hunting around your phone to find what you just downloaded.
This update is currently being rolled out in phases after nearly a year of testing.
How to use the new feature
You'll spot the "Auto-Open" toggle right below the install progress bar.
It's off by default, but if you switch it on, you'll get a five-second countdown after installation—giving you time to cancel if you change your mind.
It's especially useful for apps you want to use right away.
A small but significant enhancement
This feature saves time and keeps things smooth—perfect for anyone who likes instant access without extra taps.
No more digging through menus; your new app is ready to go as soon as it's installed.