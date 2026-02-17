Google Play services v26.06 is now available: What's new
Google just dropped its February 2026 system updates for phones, Wear OS, TVs, Auto, and PCs.
Rolling out with Play services v26.06 (from February 16), these updates are all about making your devices smarter and smoother to use.
To update, open the Settings app > tap your name at the very top for 'Google services' (on Pixel) > All services tab > Privacy & security > System services.
Key changes for end users
Earthquake alerts on phones now look clearer and are easier to spot—handy in a pinch.
Phones also get automatic backups of downloaded files straight to Google Drive, so losing stuff is less of a worry.
Device connectivity across Auto, PC, Phone, and TV is more seamless than before. Plus, battery life and storage are better managed on phones and TVs.
New tools for developers
Developers get new tools for location-based features across devices. Wallet app users can now add more types of digital passports.
Recent updates also streamlined device setup and added developer-facing features to support security and privacy-related processes—so getting started is even easier now.