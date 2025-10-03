Google Play will soon require app developers to verify identities
From September 2026, Android phones with Google Mobile Services in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand will only let you install apps from verified developers.
This rule will roll out worldwide through 2027.
The goal? Cut down on shady, anonymous apps and make it easier to hold developers accountable.
What does this mean for users and developers?
Developers now have to register their identity and app details with Google—whether they use the Play Store or not.
Android will check this info whenever you install an app.
For users, this means better protection against scams and malware, but it could make things tougher for open-source projects like F-Droid that value privacy.
You'll still be able to sideload apps on certified devices—just only if the developer is verified.
It's a big shift from how open Android used to be.