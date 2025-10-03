Google Play will soon require app developers to verify identities

What does this mean for users and developers?

Developers now have to register their identity and app details with Google—whether they use the Play Store or not.

Android will check this info whenever you install an app.

For users, this means better protection against scams and malware, but it could make things tougher for open-source projects like F-Droid that value privacy.

You'll still be able to sideload apps on certified devices—just only if the developer is verified.

It's a big shift from how open Android used to be.