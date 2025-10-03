iPhone 17 Pro models see higher demand than Air
Apple's iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max are seeing much higher demand than the new iPhone Air this year.
The upgraded features on the flagship models are winning over buyers, while the Air—meant to replace last year's Plus model—is off to a slower start in shipping estimates and demand.
Morgan Stanley raises iPhone production forecast
Thanks to strong interest, analyst Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley now expects Apple to make over 90 million iPhone 17 units (up from his earlier estimate of around 85 million).
This surge has also pushed Apple's stock price target up to $298, well above its current $257.
According to supply chain information and shipping estimates cited by analysts, most of this momentum is coming from the flagship models—not the Air.
Performance, battery life, and camera upgrades sway buyers
While the iPhone Air is slim and light, it just doesn't match up with what you get on the Pro models: longer battery life, better cameras, and faster ports.
With features like ProMotion and Always-On Display now standard on flagships, most performance-focused buyers are choosing a Pro instead of settling for less.