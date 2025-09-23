Google Play's new AI-guided search helps you find content faster

Other notable updates in the Play app

Google Play Games now has unified gamer profiles to track your stats and achievements all in one place.

Starting October 10, you can join Play Games Leagues with Subway Surfers competitions and rewards running until October 23.

There's also a Sidekick overlay for real-time game tips using Gemini Live, and PC gamers get access to the full catalog as Google Play Games leaves beta.

Plus, the new "You" tab makes it easier to manage subscriptions and content—rolling out first in select markets before expanding on October 1, 2025.