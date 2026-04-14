Google posts initial I/O 2026 sessions highlighting AI and Android

Chrome, Google Play, Firebase, Adaptive Development

There is also news coming for Chrome fans, business tools via Google Play, and a major Firebase upgrade that brings in more AI power with Studio integration.

Plus, if you are into building apps that work across different devices (think foldables, desktops, cars, TVs, or XR), the "Adaptive development for the expanding Android ecosystem" session will show off how Android 17 is making things smoother everywhere.