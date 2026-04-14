Google posts initial I/O 2026 sessions highlighting AI and Android
Technology
Google has posted the initial sessions list for I/O 2026, happening May 19-20.
Expect big updates on AI and Android, like new features in Android 17 and fresh tools for creating with Jetpack Compose.
The "What's new in Google AI" session promises a peek at advances in multimodal, media generation, robotics, and related AI tooling.
Chrome, Google Play, Firebase, Adaptive Development
There is also news coming for Chrome fans, business tools via Google Play, and a major Firebase upgrade that brings in more AI power with Studio integration.
Plus, if you are into building apps that work across different devices (think foldables, desktops, cars, TVs, or XR), the "Adaptive development for the expanding Android ecosystem" session will show off how Android 17 is making things smoother everywhere.