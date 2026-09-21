Google proposes direct reporting to India's I4C for child safety
Google has proposed a direct mechanism to share relevant information with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), an attached office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), with sharing expected to begin once the technical framework is ready
straight to India's cybercrime agency instead of routing them through a US organization.
This follows Meta's similar move last week and is meant to help India respond faster and keep kids safer online.
Google will share case details faster
India had criticized the old reporting process for being too slow when urgent action was needed.
By working directly with Indian authorities, Google hopes to speed things up and better follow India's rules on child protection.
Once the new system is ready, Google will share case details more quickly, helping boost online safety for children across the country.