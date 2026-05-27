Google publishes roadmap to fix new Fitbit app glitches

Fitbit app fixes workouts, sleep, logging

Expect better workout tracking (no more mislabeled runs or GPS hiccups), plus food logging that won't double up your meals or mark them as "Other."

Sleep tracking is getting clearer too, with easier-to-find naps and a 24-hour total sleep view.

The Health Coach will have more visuals and more concise messaging, and dashboards will be simpler to tweak.

Some updates are already rolling out, with additional changes planned later as Google listens to feedback.