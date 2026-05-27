Google publishes roadmap to fix new Fitbit app glitches
Technology
Google's making moves to fix the new Fitbit app after many users called out glitches, like workouts tracking weirdly and food logs being a hassle.
Google just dropped a roadmap showing what's getting fixed and when.
Fitbit app fixes workouts, sleep, logging
Expect better workout tracking (no more mislabeled runs or GPS hiccups), plus food logging that won't double up your meals or mark them as "Other."
Sleep tracking is getting clearer too, with easier-to-find naps and a 24-hour total sleep view.
The Health Coach will have more visuals and more concise messaging, and dashboards will be simpler to tweak.
Some updates are already rolling out, with additional changes planned later as Google listens to feedback.