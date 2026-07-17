Google rebrands NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook
What's the story
Google has announced the rebranding of its AI note-taking app, NotebookLM, to Gemini Notebook. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate the app more deeply with its other services like Gemini and Google Search. Despite the name change, Gemini Notebook will continue to operate as a standalone product focused on research and learning.
User base
Over 30 million users and over 600,000 organizations
Initially announced as Project Tailwind at Google I/O 2023, the AI-powered research and note-taking assistant has transformed into a standalone research platform over the years.
Google says that more than 30 million people and over 600,000 organizations around the world now use it.
The company also revealed plans for deeper integration with its suite of AI services in this blog post.
Feature upgrades
Notebooks will now have access to secure cloud computer
Along with the rebranding, Google has also announced a number of behind-the-scenes upgrades for Gemini Notebook.
Now, every notebook will have access to a secure cloud computer, enabling users to perform complex data analysis directly within notebooks while keeping it grounded in their uploaded sources.
The feature will be available only to Google AI Ultra subscribers and Google Workspace business customers with AI Ultra Access and AI Expanded Access at first.
Execution environment
Notebooks can be viewed in the Gemini app
The cloud-based execution environment is said to unlock new output formats for users working with datasets, documents, and other source material.
Google says that users can already view their notebooks within the Gemini app, and will soon be able to access them through AI Mode in search.