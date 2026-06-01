Google releases Android Auto 17.0 beta focused on system improvements
Technology
Google just dropped the Android Auto 17.0 beta for testers, focusing on system improvements rather than flashy new features.
If all goes well and no major bugs pop up, a stable release should follow soon.
Heads-up: since it's a beta, you might run into some glitches or unfinished bits.
Android Auto adding video streaming, widgets
While this update doesn't bring video streaming or widgets yet, Google says future versions will let you stream video when your car's parked.
They're also working on dashboard widgets for quick access to weather, smart home controls, and shortcuts, so stay tuned if you're hoping for more interactive features.