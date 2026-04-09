Google releases April 2026 Pixel update to fix app crashes
Google just dropped its April 2026 update for Pixel phones, focusing on fixing those annoying app crashes (especially with banking and third-party apps) on devices from Pixel six all the way up to the new Pixel 10a.
If your phone's been glitchy lately, this update should help things run a lot more smoothly.
Google update restores features and stability
Gamers using the Pixel 10 series can expect fewer crashes during intense sessions, while older Pixels like the Fold and Pixel eight get handy features back, such as the Quick Search Bar and Backup menu.
The update also boosts Quick Share stability for Pixel nine users and packs in important security fixes.
The rollout is happening in phases worldwide: just make sure you're on Wi-Fi when you download it, since everyone should get it within a week.