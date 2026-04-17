Google releases final Android 17 beta with smarter memory limits
Technology
Google just rolled out the final Android 17 beta for Pixel phones, the Pixel Tablet, and the Android Emulator.
The big highlight? Smarter memory limits based on your device's RAM, which should mean fewer crashes, smoother performance, and less battery drain.
Basically, your phone should feel a lot more reliable.
Fixes bugs, offers beta feedback options
This update also tackles some annoying bugs: no more random webpage links when you share screenshots, unresponsive devices from accessibility issues are sorted, and media controls work properly again.
If you want to weigh in or spot something new, you can send feedback through the Android Beta Feedback app or chat with other testers on Reddit.