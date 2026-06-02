Google releases June 2026 Android updates adding developer tools, upgrades

Play services and Play Store updates

Play services (v26.21) now lets developers support Maps related processes in their apps.

For everyone else, there's a big win: you can now move passwords and passkeys between Google Password Manager and other password managers using the Credential Exchange standard, making it easier to manage your logins.

The Play Store (v51.7) is also getting friendlier. You'll see sales prices and discounts more clearly, plus there are new pop-up notifications for monthly challenges and Loyalty MAX challenges so you won't miss out on deals or perks.

App pages are improved too, making it simpler to browse collections or check out what an app offers.