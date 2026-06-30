Google releases June 2026 Android updates improving performance and security
Google just dropped its June 2026 updates for Android devices (think phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, cars, and even PCs).
This rollout is all about making your device smoother to use and more secure, with better connectivity and app features across the board.
Google Play services and Wallet upgrades
Google Play services now help your phone handle location-based actions more reliably and keep things running smoothly behind the scenes.
Wallet gets a handy upgrade too, you can track payments by account and breeze through flight check-ins (even using JPEG ID photos).
Over in the Play Store, you'll spot full-screen and picture-in-picture options for creator videos in games, plus clear labels on AI-generated images for extra transparency.
You can also manage WhatsApp backups right from device settings, share passwords between Google Password Manager and other apps, archive game achievements easily, and enjoy a friendlier app install experience, all with stronger security thanks to improved Play Protect checks.