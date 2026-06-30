Google releases June 2026 Android updates improving performance and security

Google Play services and Wallet upgrades

Google Play services now help your phone handle location-based actions more reliably and keep things running smoothly behind the scenes.

Wallet gets a handy upgrade too, you can track payments by account and breeze through flight check-ins (even using JPEG ID photos).

Over in the Play Store, you'll spot full-screen and picture-in-picture options for creator videos in games, plus clear labels on AI-generated images for extra transparency.

You can also manage WhatsApp backups right from device settings, share passwords between Google Password Manager and other apps, archive game achievements easily, and enjoy a friendlier app install experience, all with stronger security thanks to improved Play Protect checks.