Google releases October 2026 update across Android devices and platforms

Android Automotive now lets carmakers tweak app colors for a more custom vibe.

AI-generated images in India will now include an AI label, with some exceptions, and highlights how much your reviews matter globally.

There's also better NFC support for Find Hub tags (making it easier to track stuff), plus Google Wallet notifications now show card art and payment network logos in card tokenization prompt notifications.

And as always, expect bug fixes and general improvements behind the scenes.