Google releases September 2026 update with wear health stats
Google just dropped its September 2026 system update, and there's plenty to check out.
Wear devices now get real-time health stats, while Motion assist on phones helps cut down on motion sickness.
There are also smoother emoji fonts and overall performance boosts.
Plus, the Play Store now lets users in Argentina and Ethiopia pay in their own currency, and you can add a pre-registered paid title to your wishlist once it's published.
Google adds device connectivity developer features
Earlier this month, Google fixed some annoying account bugs and added developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.
Wallet now supports NFC for using physical transit cards, and WebView updates bring extra security and privacy.
Google's also been working on AICore to include model management enhancements, expanded device compatibility, performance optimizations, and enhancements to diagnostics, so everything just feels a bit snappier all around.