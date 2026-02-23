Google replaces Android's classic weather page with search integration
Technology
Google just replaced its classic full-screen weather shortcut on Android with a new setup inside Google Search.
If you're not using a Pixel phone, you'll notice the old ad-free "Froggy" weather page is gone—now, checking the forecast means heading straight to Search.
Weather updates now show up as part of your regular search results, complete with forecasts, air quality info, and AI-generated summaries.
It works like any other search—links and related topics included.
This move could make things simpler and pack more features in one place, but it might take a little getting used to if you liked the old look.