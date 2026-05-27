Google replaces Fitbit app with Google Health

Google has officially replaced the iconic Fitbit app with its own, the Google Health app. The transition comes after a 14-year-long run of the Fitbit brand in the fitness tracking space. The update, which started rolling out last week, brings a new design and AI-powered coaching features to users on both Android and iOS platforms. However, some early adopters of the new Fitbit Air were temporarily left unable to set up their devices due to this change in apps.

App features A fresh look for the Google Health app The revamped Google Health app replaces the old Fitbit branding with a more user-friendly interface. It focuses on four main tabs: Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health. Instead of bombarding users with charts and numbers, the app emphasizes key health insights in a more digestible manner. This approach aims to make health tracking feel like having a personalized wellness assistant rather than reading through spreadsheets.

Subscription service Google Health Premium takes center stage The biggest change with the rebranding comes in the form of Google Health Premium, previously known as Fitbit Premium. The subscription price remains unchanged but now offers access to Google's AI-powered health concierge. This feature, which was earlier available only in beta testing, provides personalized fitness suggestions, wellness guidance, and contextual health insights based on user activity and trends.

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User control Users can now upload their medical records The updated Google Health app also expands what users can upload into the platform. Premium subscribers can now add their medical records directly into the app, giving it a more comprehensive view of their overall wellbeing. Google assures that all uploaded data is protected with end-to-end encryption and users have complete control over privacy settings and permissions.

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