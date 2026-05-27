Google replaces Fitbit app with Google Health
What's the story
Google has officially replaced the iconic Fitbit app with its own, the Google Health app. The transition comes after a 14-year-long run of the Fitbit brand in the fitness tracking space. The update, which started rolling out last week, brings a new design and AI-powered coaching features to users on both Android and iOS platforms. However, some early adopters of the new Fitbit Air were temporarily left unable to set up their devices due to this change in apps.
App features
A fresh look for the Google Health app
The revamped Google Health app replaces the old Fitbit branding with a more user-friendly interface. It focuses on four main tabs: Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health. Instead of bombarding users with charts and numbers, the app emphasizes key health insights in a more digestible manner. This approach aims to make health tracking feel like having a personalized wellness assistant rather than reading through spreadsheets.
Subscription service
Google Health Premium takes center stage
The biggest change with the rebranding comes in the form of Google Health Premium, previously known as Fitbit Premium. The subscription price remains unchanged but now offers access to Google's AI-powered health concierge. This feature, which was earlier available only in beta testing, provides personalized fitness suggestions, wellness guidance, and contextual health insights based on user activity and trends.
User control
Users can now upload their medical records
The updated Google Health app also expands what users can upload into the platform. Premium subscribers can now add their medical records directly into the app, giving it a more comprehensive view of their overall wellbeing. Google assures that all uploaded data is protected with end-to-end encryption and users have complete control over privacy settings and permissions.
App availability
How to get the new app?
The rollout of the Google Health app is already live for Android and iPhone users, though its availability has varied by region and platform. Notably, anyone looking for the Fitbit app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store will now be redirected to "Google Health (Fitbit)." Existing Fitbit users can simply update their current Fitbit app to version 5.0 for an automatic transition to the redesigned Google Health experience.