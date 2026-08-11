Google replaces search button with AI options in desktop test
Technology
Google just shook up its classic homepage by replacing the old "Search" button with three AI-powered options: "Create images," "Ask about files," and "Brainstorm."
This update is only being tested on desktop for now, and you can still search the usual way by hitting Enter, so nothing's lost if you like things old-school.
Google testing keeps search box intact
The new buttons are part of Google's bigger push to weave AI into everything.
Robby Stein, vice president of product at Google Search, said they're testing these features to see what helps users most, but they're not touching the familiar search box.
Some folks in the tech world worry that these AI tools could keep people on Google instead of sending them to other sites, which might shake up how we use the web in the future.