Google requires developer verification for Android app installs in India
Google's changing how you install apps on Android phones: soon, only apps from developers verified by Google will be easy to install.
If you're in India (or pretty much anywhere during 2027), this means apps must come from developers who have verified their identity with Google.
The rules apply to certified Android phones running Android 7 and later, which covers almost all phones sold in India.
Unverified apps face checks and criticism
If you still want to try out an app from an unverified developer, it's going to take more effort: you'll have to dig into Developer Options, prove your identity, reboot your device, and then wait a full 24 hours before the app installs.
Google says this is meant to stop scams, especially those sketchy APKs sent over WhatsApp.
But some folks worry it gives Google too much control and chips away at the freedom that made Android popular in the first place.