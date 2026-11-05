Google requires Gemini and AI overviews for schools using Search
Technology
Google just made its AI tools, like Gemini and AI Overviews, a must for schools using its Search services.
This change has left districts scrambling, with some even switching back to sharing devices because costs are going up.
Lina Khan criticizes Google
The extra money needed for these new tools is straining already tight school budgets, especially since prices for tech parts have shot up as much as five times.
Former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan called out Google for using its power to push schools into adopting AI, saying it's a reminder that big tech shouldn't get free rein in education.