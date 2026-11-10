Google requires schools enable Gemini in Classroom to keep Search
Google just announced a new policy for schools: if you want to use Google Search, you also have to turn on its AI tools like Gemini in Classroom.
If schools say no to the AI features, they lose access to Search entirely.
The decision, confirmed by Google's vice president of education Chris Phillips, has sparked backlash, especially since the policy has ignited anger across the US and sparked a debate over its AI safety policies for children.
Schools face AI or search choice
Now, schools are stuck choosing between letting in Google's AI or giving up basic resources like Search.
The policy sparked a debate over AI safety policies for children.
The move is fueling bigger questions about how much power big tech companies should have in classrooms and what that means for student learning and privacy.