Google reshuffles AI leadership as DeepMind CEO takes new role
What's the story
Google has announced a major shakeup in its artificial intelligence (AI) division, with Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind, taking on a new role. He will now serve as Alphabet's chief scientist and chair of Google DeepMind. The move comes as part of a broader restructuring within the company amid challenges in its AI development race.
Role transition
Koray Kavukcuoglu to lead DeepMind
Hassabis, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, will now focus on strategic and global AGI matters as Alphabet's chief scientist.
He will also continue to lead Isomorphic Labs, a drug discovery company under Alphabet that uses AI for developing medicines.
Koray Kavukcuoglu, DeepMind's former CTO, has been promoted to Google's SVP of DeepMind and will report directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.
Health focus
Hassabis's vision for AI in healthcare
Hassabis has long believed that the primary application of AI should be to improve human health.
He said, "It's time for AI to prove its unequivocal value to the world, and what better way to demonstrate that than to help finally cure diseases like cancer."
He will continue advising Kavukcuoglu and other DeepMind leaders despite his new role.
Talent exodus
Departure of key executives
In a major development, Jeff Dean, Google's 30th employee and chief scientist of Google DeepMind, is leaving the company with Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le to form an AI-focused public benefit corporation called Discovery Loop.
Google will be a founding investor in this new venture.
The mission of Discovery Loop is to build AI solutions that can automatically solve important problems in machine learning, science, and engineering.
Market challenges
Delays and competition challenges for Google DeepMind
The leadership changes come at a critical time for Google DeepMind, as its flagship Gemini model has not yet been released despite a planned June launch.
This has raised concerns among investors and industry insiders that Google may be falling behind competitors Anthropic and OpenAI.
The company is facing tough competition in the race to develop advanced AI technologies.