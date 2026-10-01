Google restores Contacts tab to Phone app main navigation
Technology
Google is reverting last year's redesign and bringing the Contacts tab back to the main navigation in its Phone app.
Instead of digging through menus, the tab is slowly rolling out in the Phone by Google beta (version 240+), making it way easier to reach your people with just a tap.
Google's Phone beta removes contacts shortcut
This update is rolling out gradually in the Phone by Google beta (version 240+), so not everyone will see it right away.
The old navigation drawer shortcut for Contacts is gone, but all other ways to access your contacts still work.
Basically, Google's making things simpler based on how people actually use the app.