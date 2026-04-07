Google has updated its AI chatbot, Gemini, to better assist users in crisis. The move comes after a wrongful death lawsuit accused the chatbot of coaching a man to die by suicide. The update will make it easier for users to access mental health resources during moments of distress. Previously, when conversations hinted at potential crises related to suicide or self-harm, Gemini would launch a "Help is available" module directing users toward mental health crisis resources like suicide hotlines.

Enhanced interface Update redesigns the 'Help is available' module The latest update for Gemini is more of a redesign, which simplifies the process of accessing mental health resources into a "one-touch" interface. This makes it easier for users to get help quickly. The help module also features more empathetic responses "to encourage people to seek help," as per Google's statement. Once activated, the option to reach out for professional help will remain clearly available throughout the conversation.

Expert involvement Google to fund global hotlines Google has said that it worked with clinical experts on the redesign of Gemini. The tech giant is also committed to supporting users in crisis situations. As part of this effort, Google has announced a $30 million global funding initiative over the next three years "to help global hotlines."

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