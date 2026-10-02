Google rolls out 5 AI overviews features surfacing trusted information

There's now an Expert Advice section that pulls in tips from forums and social media, so you get real-world advice on things like pet care or photography.

You can also jump straight to your favorite news sources if you're subscribed.

Plus, it's easier to check where information comes from: Google added direct links to original sources, recommendations for related reading, and a handy hover preview so you can peek at sites before clicking.

All in all, searching just got a lot smoother.