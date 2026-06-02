Google rolls out Android 17 beta 4.1 to Pixel devices

Fixes connectivity, audio and display issues

This update tackles issues like signal bars showing zero even when connected, mobile data icon staying on in airplane mode, external displays going black at high resolutions, Bluetooth playback dropping after interruptions, and hearing aids unpairing after being inactive or charged.

If you're already in the Android Beta for Pixel program, the OTA update should land soon, or, if you're on Beta 4, you can sideload it.

Google had said Beta 4 was the last scheduled beta of this release cycle, but this quick fix helps smooth things out before Android 17 goes official.