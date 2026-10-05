Google rolls out Android Auto 17.8 fixing signal icon bug
Technology
If you've noticed your cellular signal icon vanishing from Android Auto, you're not alone. This bug has been around for several weeks now.
Good news: Google is currently rolling out a fix with Android Auto 17.8.
The fix is rolling out now, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight: it may take some time to reach your device.
Android Auto beta and sideloading available
Google says this update is currently rolling out and should hopefully address this issue.
If you're eager and can't wait for the official rollout, sideloading the update is possible, at your own risk.
Google says users who want the fix sooner can enroll in the Android Auto beta.
This small icon matters a lot to drivers who rely on Android Auto every day.