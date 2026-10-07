Google rolls out Android Auto fix to stop unsolicited autoplay
Technology
Good news for anyone tired of their car blasting music the moment they start it: Google says a fix is rolling out for that stubborn Android Auto bug.
Until now, music would just start playing even if you'd turned off autoplay.
Google confirmed on Reddit that "unsolicited play commands" won't be sent during startup when autoplay is off.
Android Auto skips unused apps
Along with the fix, Android Auto's updated settings now skip apps you haven't used recently, so your playlist won't surprise you with something random.
Plus, if you like to keep things quiet, there's now a handy one-tap notification to turn off autoplay right away.
All these tweaks are rolling out to help make your drive feel more personal and less chaotic.