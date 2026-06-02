Google rolls out Android feature to catch AI scam calls
Google is rolling out a fresh feature on Android phones to help catch AI-powered scam calls.
Coming later this month for devices running Android 12 and later, it is built into Phone by Google and aims to stop scammers who use AI to mimic voices of people you trust, like your family or boss, to trick you into sending money.
Digital handshake verifies incoming calls
The feature uses a "digital handshake between devices" to check if the call is legitimate.
When someone calls, their phone quietly sends a verification signal; if that signal is not there, your phone double-checks with the real contact.
If things don't add up, you'll get an instant warning to hang up.
Starts on Pixel, expands via RCS
It starts with Pixel phones but will expand soon to eligible Android devices.
Since it is built on Rich Communication Services (RCS), there is potential for this protection to show up in more apps down the line.