Google rolls out Android scam call blocker for Brazilian banks
Google is rolling out a new Android feature that automatically hangs up on fake bank calls trying to scam you.
If you have your bank's app installed, Android checks incoming calls against it; if the number's suspicious, the call gets blocked before you even pick up.
This will start with Brazil-based banks in the coming weeks, with banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank, but Google says more banks are on the way.
Android 17 adds new safety features
Android 17 also adds some handy safety tweaks: texts with one-time passwords (OTPs) are hidden from most apps for three hours to keep your info safe.
The update can spot sketchy app behavior, like SMS forwarding, and limit which apps can use accessibility features.
Plus, if your phone gets stolen, you'll be able to require that the phone be unlocked only through biometric authentication for extra protection.