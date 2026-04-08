Google rolls out Gemini for Home to 16 more countries

Gemini for Home opt-in required

Gemini for Home is still in early access, so you'll need to opt in through the Google Home app if you want to try it out.

The latest update makes things faster (commands now respond by up to 40% quicker) and smarter at recognizing your devices.

If you're a Premium user, there's a new Live Camera Search feature that lets you check your Nest Cam feeds in real time.

Google says the rollout should finish up over a week.