Google rolls out Gemini Gmail AI with overviews and proofreading
Google is rolling out fresh AI tools for Gmail, powered by its Gemini model.
The big updates? You can now get quick email summaries (AI Overviews), smarter proofreading for your drafts, and a revamped inbox that helps you spot important tasks faster, all while keeping the classic Gmail vibe.
Blake Barnes, Gmail's vice president of product, shared the news earlier this week.
Gmail adds overviews, proofread, inbox testing
Right now, AI Overviews lets you ask questions about your inbox in plain language to get instant summaries.
Proofread offers edit suggestions (currently for G1 Ultra and Pro subscribers), and the new AI Inbox is being tested with a small group to organize emails into actionable items.
Google says the features will be expanded to other regions and languages in the coming months.