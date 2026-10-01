Google rolls out Gmail AI tools to US subscribers, testers
Google is rolling out fresh AI tools for Gmail, including AI Overviews, Proofread, and a revamped AI Inbox.
Right now, AI Overviews and Proofread are only for G1 Ultra and Pro subscribers in the US while AI Inbox is being rolled out to Google's "trusted testers" program, but Google says more people will get access soon.
Help Me Write available to everyone
AI Overviews let you ask questions in plain English and get quick answers right in your inbox.
Proofread suggests edits to help your emails sound clearer.
The new AI Inbox sorts your emails by priority tasks instead of just by date, though this one is still being tested with a small group.
Plus, handy tools like Help Me Write and Suggested Replies are becoming available to everyone (not just paid users).
Google also promises your email data will not be used to train its AI models.