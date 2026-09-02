Lost your keys? Gemini can remember where you put them
What's the story
Google has announced the rollout of its September Android Drop, a major update bringing five new features to improve user experience. The update focuses on making daily tasks easier and more personalized. Some of the key additions include enhancements to Gemini, Find Hub, Google Messages, and Android accessibility features on supported devices. The highlights are a new Gemini feature that remembers where users keep important items, Motion Assist to combat motion sickness, and Guided Vision for visually impaired users.
Item tracking
Gemini and Find Hub integration
The latest update to Gemini and Find Hub introduces a feature that allows users to tell Gemini where they have stored important items.
For instance, one could say, "Remember in Find Hub that I put my passport in my bedroom drawer."
The information can later be retrieved by asking Gemini about the location of the item.
This feature will be available on devices running Android 16 and above in regions where Gemini and Find Hub are supported.
Motion assist
Motion Assist for Android 17
The September Android Drop also brings Motion Assist to Android 17.
The feature shows a series of soft bubbles on the screen that move with the vehicle's motion.
Google says, "Motion Assist is designed to reduce the mismatch between what a person sees and what their body feels," which can lead to motion sickness.
Users can enable this feature automatically or add it to Quick Settings and customize its appearance.
Vision assistance
Guided Vision in Google Gemini
Google is also adding more accessibility features to Google Gemini, including Guided Vision.
This feature lets users share their camera with Gemini Live and get a description of their surroundings. It can help the user read small text, identify objects, or navigate visual information.
Voice control can also instruct the user to move the camera if an object is hard to see.
The feature will be available on Android 9 and newer phones in regions where Gemini is supported.
Messaging updates
Google Messages gets new chat themes, collaboration features
Google Keep is getting a new collaboration feature in Google Messages, enabling users to create or edit shared lists and notes within a conversation. This could be handy for grocery shopping lists or travel planning.
The update also brings chat themes to Google Messages, letting users customize individual conversations with wallpapers and colors.
Pre-installed backgrounds can be chosen, or users can upload their own picture, which will automatically match with text bubbles.