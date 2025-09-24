Google Photos' AI lets you edit pictures with simple prompts

Google has expanded the reach of its innovative conversational editing feature in Google Photos to all Android users in the US. The tool, previously exclusive to Pixel 10 devices, now allows you to make specific requests for photo edits such as "remove background" or "brighten the photo." This way, you don't have to be an editing expert to make quick and easy changes.

User guide How to use the 'Help me edit' feature The 'Help me edit' feature is located at the bottom of the updated editor in Google Photos. You can request basic edits or even more complex ones like changing backgrounds or adding accessories by simply typing it out. You can keep adjusting until it looks just right. All you need is the latest version of Google Photos to use this feature.

Feature benefits Gemini powers the conversational editing feature The conversational editing feature is powered by Google's advanced Gemini capabilities. It lets you edit photos using natural language commands, either through voice or text. This makes the process of photo editing much simpler and more intuitive, as you don't have to know which specific tools to use or where they are located in the app.

Advanced features You can also use Gemini suggestions to improve photos If you're unsure how to improve a photo, you can use one of the provided Gemini suggestions or just ask the AI to "make it better." The feature supports basic edits like adjusting lighting or removing distractions, as well as more complex tasks like object removal from backgrounds or image restoration. It can even add fantastical AI elements for a creative touch.