'Not happening': Google rejects rumors of Apple-like Liquid Glass UI

Apple's Liquid Glass design, known for its layered translucency and floating UI elements, has divided opinions among designers and users alike. While some Android OEMs like OPPO, Xiaomi , and Samsung have already adopted Apple-inspired tweaks in their skins, Google remains committed to Material Design. The company has evolved Material Design language into Material 3 Expressive, focusing on personalization, accessibility, and user-friendly layouts.

Upcoming features

What's next for Google and Android?

Google has teased that "The Android Show" on May 12, 2026, will be one of the biggest years yet for Android. Industry watchers expect announcements around deeper AI integration, refinements in Material Design, and possibly new under-display biometric technologies. For Pixel users, the message is clear: Liquid Glass is off the table, and Google will continue to differentiate its devices with its own design identity.