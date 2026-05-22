Google's latest AI advancements could hit these jobs

At the recently concluded I/O 2026, Google unveiled its biggest upgrade to Search in more than 25 years. The event, held from May 19-20, saw a strong emphasis on "agentic AI systems capable of completing tasks autonomously rather than simply answering questions." This shift could have a major impact on several job roles across industries. Let's take a look at eight such jobs that could be affected by these advancements.

#1 Digital marketing and SEO Google's new AI-powered Search interface, which can process text, images, files, and videos simultaneously, could disrupt the digital marketing and SEO industry. As AI summaries increasingly answer questions directly in Search results, some digital publishers and optimization specialists may see a decline in organic traffic. This shift could reduce the demand for human-led content creation and optimization roles in these fields.

#2 Software development Google's "agentic coding" tools, powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash and Antigravity 2.0, could automate some aspects of software development. These systems can dynamically generate custom interfaces, simulations, and coding workflows in Search itself. A study found that routine coding tasks had some of the highest acceptance rates for AI-generated contributions. While senior engineering work still requires human oversight, repetitive debugging and boilerplate coding could be increasingly automated by these advancements.

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Information Executive assistance Google's AI systems, such as Gemini Spark and Search agents, can handle reminders, organize tasks, and maintain persistent workflows. This could reduce the need for manual coordination tasks often handled by assistants and back-office staff.

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#4 Data collection and analysis Google's "Information agents" can continuously monitor topics and deliver updates without repeated searches. This could reduce the need for manual data collection in fields like journalism, market research, and academic research. Analysts, junior researchers, and monitoring teams may increasingly rely on AI-generated summaries rather than manual data collection.

#5 Customer service and support Google's focus on conversational AI systems capable of real-time interaction could impact customer service and support roles. A separate research study found that "agentic AI technologies" are being optimized for fast, low-latency interactions in these areas. AI-powered chat and voice systems are already expanding across banking, telecom, and e-commerce sectors globally.

Information E-commerce and retail Google's "Universal Cart," an AI shopping system, could disrupt the e-commerce and retail industry. The tool can track deals, stock availability, and purchases across merchants.