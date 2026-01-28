Google's new security features make Android phones harder to steal

Google has announced an expansion of its Android theft-protection features, aimed at making mobile devices less vulnerable to criminal activities. The new updates include stronger authentication safeguards and enhanced recovery tools. The tech giant said the latest improvements build on existing tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and others introduced in 2024.

User empowerment Enhanced control for failed authentication lock The new features give users of Android devices running Android 16 or higher more control over the Failed Authentication Lock feature. This tool automatically locks the device after too many failed login attempts. Now, users will find a dedicated on/off toggle switch in their device's settings for this purpose, giving them more power over their device security.

Security upgrades Enhanced security against PIN guessing The new features also provide better protection against a thief trying to guess a device owner's PIN, pattern, or password. The lockout time after failed attempts will now be increased. Also, Identity Check, which was introduced for Android 15 and higher last year, now applies to all features and apps using biometrics like banking apps or Google Password Manager.

Added protection Remote Lock gets an extra layer of security The Remote Lock tool, which lets you lock a lost or stolen device from a web browser, will now come with an optional security challenge or question. This feature is available for Android 10 and above, ensuring that only the real device owner can initiate the lock for added security.

