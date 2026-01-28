Google's new security features make Android phones harder to steal
What's the story
Google has announced an expansion of its Android theft-protection features, aimed at making mobile devices less vulnerable to criminal activities. The new updates include stronger authentication safeguards and enhanced recovery tools. The tech giant said the latest improvements build on existing tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and others introduced in 2024.
User empowerment
Enhanced control for failed authentication lock
The new features give users of Android devices running Android 16 or higher more control over the Failed Authentication Lock feature. This tool automatically locks the device after too many failed login attempts. Now, users will find a dedicated on/off toggle switch in their device's settings for this purpose, giving them more power over their device security.
Security upgrades
Enhanced security against PIN guessing
The new features also provide better protection against a thief trying to guess a device owner's PIN, pattern, or password. The lockout time after failed attempts will now be increased. Also, Identity Check, which was introduced for Android 15 and higher last year, now applies to all features and apps using biometrics like banking apps or Google Password Manager.
Added protection
Remote Lock gets an extra layer of security
The Remote Lock tool, which lets you lock a lost or stolen device from a web browser, will now come with an optional security challenge or question. This feature is available for Android 10 and above, ensuring that only the real device owner can initiate the lock for added security.
Regional rollout
Brazil to get automatic theft protection features
In Brazil, two theft protection features will be enabled by default. These include the Theft Detection Lock, which uses on-device AI to detect movement that could indicate a "snatch-and-run" theft. The Remote Lock feature will also be automatically turned on and accessible from the website android.com/lock. This regional rollout shows Google's commitment to improving device security across different markets.