Google's AI can predict cyclones better than conventional systems: Study

Numerical forecasting, as a concept, dates back to Lewis Fry Richardson's book "Weather Prediction By Numerical Process."

The pioneering Met Office mathematician had to carry out calculations by hand, taking over six weeks to produce a daily forecast.

This method was rendered impractical until the advent of computers.

Even today, processing power can be a bottleneck for supercomputers. However, AI circumvents this problem by making predictions based on patterns learned from training data instead of detailed calculations like physics models.