Google says power outage disrupted cloud services in UK
What's the story
Google has said a 'power event' triggered an outage in its "europe-west2-b zone," disrupting cloud services in the UK. As per the tech giant, the power issue has been resolved. The company expects infrastructure services to recover partially within 30 minutes, with the remaining services to be restored afterward. A number of banking apps and services, including Halifax and Revolut, have reported problems today, likely because of the disruptions at Google Cloud.
User impact
Revolut acknowledges service disruption
Users of the affected banking apps took to social media to report problems such as inability to make card payments, log in or transfer money.
Affected digital bank Revolut acknowledged the disruption and said it was working on fixing the issue since this morning.
"We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe," Revolut said in a statement, adding an apology for any inconvenience caused by this service disruption.
Widespread impact
Other businesses affected by the outage
The Google Cloud outage has not only affected banking services but also other businesses in the UK and beyond.
Financial services providers Lloyds Bank and HSBC, home improvement retailer Screwfix, and delivery company DPD have all been impacted by this disruption.
Millions of Revolut customers are said to be facing issues accessing their accounts or making card payments due to the ongoing service disruption.